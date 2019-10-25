College Station man arrested for uploading child porn

COLLEGE STATION, Tex. (KBTX) - A College Station man was arrested for uploading child pornography on his phone.
Investigators with the Attorney General's Office say Justin Everett, 37, originally uploaded the image on June 18. The app he used reported the image and investigators tracked his IP address.
According to authorities, Everett admitted to downloading, storing, and distributing the illegal images when he was arrested Thursday.
He's charged with possession with intent to promote child pornography.