College Station man arrested for using Snapchat to solicit minor

A 21-year-old was arrested Monday in College Station for trying to solicit a minor on Snapchat.

Authorities say Dayden Lane met the 14-year-old girl through a student at a College Station school last year.

In April, the girl told authorities that Lane was harassing her through the app. Officials got the Snapchat files of their conversations in September.

They called the suspect about the case and say he admitted to knowing her age and that it was wrong.

He was released on a $10,000 bond.