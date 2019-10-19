College Station man arrested on drug charges

A college station man is behind bars tonight for selling drugs.

The arrest happened Saturday morning at a home on Oaklawn. When no one answered the door for police who were serving a search warrant the door was forcefully opened.

The residence belonged to 21-year-old Patrick McFall.

Inside the home, police found a cookbook for making THC Edibles. They also found several containers filled with pot brownies and mushrooms.

Mcfall was charged with manufacture and delivery. He was booked into the county jail.

