College Station man arrested on five counts of possession

A College Station man arrested early Sunday morning with five counts of possession.

College Station Police responded to a 911 call to about a loud party and odor of marijuana at an apartment complex on Harvey Mitchell Parkway South.

Police noticed the smell of marijuana coming from outside the apartment and spoke to the residents who said the marijuana belonged to their roommate, 27-year-old Markeevin Williams.

After police got a warrant to search Williams' room, they found 2.55 ounces of marijuana, 9.5 grams of alprazolam, 4.0 grams Trazodone, 3.6 grams of amphetamines, and a container of hash oil.

Williams was arrested and charged with possession of a dangerous drug, possession of marijuana and three counts possession of a controlled substance.

He remains in the Brazos County Jail with a $25,000 bond.