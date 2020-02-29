College Station man arrested on sexual assault of a child charge

College Station police arrested a 20-year-old man who is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

The two were found just after midnight inside a car in the 1100 block of Robinsville Court by a College Station officer who was patrolling the area.

William Massey told the officer the two were engaging in sexual activities prior to the officer walking up to the vehicle.

Massey was arrested and booked on a charge of sexual assault of a child early Saturday morning. Online jail records do not show a bond amount set at this time.

In the state of Texas, the age of consent law is 17-years-old.