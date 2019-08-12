College Station man arrested selling stolen equipment on Facebook

A College Station man was arrested for trying to sell stolen work equipment on Facebook.

Bryan police say Jalynn Thurmon, 22, stole a concrete saw and leaf blower from a work truck parked on Woodville Road Sunday afternoon.

The victim found the saw for sale on Facebook later that day. After contacting police, officers set up a buy with one of the victim's friends.

Thurmon was arrested trying to meet with him in a parking lot on Texas Avenue.

He's charged with theft with two or more previous convictions, possession of marijuana and a controlled substance, resisting arrest, and two evading arrest counts from other incidents.

