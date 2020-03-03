College Station man arrested with drugs, child unrestrained in car

A College Station man was arrested Friday night after being pulled over and found with marijuana and an unrestrained child lying in his back seat.

College Station police arrested Monterace Pier, 30, just before midnight Friday. Police say Pier was traveling on Southwest Parkway when police originally pulled him over for not having insurance.

When police tried to stop Pier, he swerved over the median into oncoming traffic. Police stopped Pier’s vehicle and found Pier with marijuana scattered on the front of his shirt, and he admitted to smoking it earlier. Police also found an infant child lying across the back seat without any kind of child restraint.

Pier was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Passenger and possession. He was transported to the Brazos County Detention Center and booked on a $10,000 bond.

