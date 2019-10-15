College Station man burglarizes apartment after walking into wrong unit

College Station police have arrested a man who they say broke into an apartment and stole several electronic devices.

According to authorities, it happened at around 7:00 p.m. Monday when Jacob Turner, 19, and another man walked into the wrong apartment on the 500 block of Wellborn Road.

Turner reportedly stole several items while in the home.

One of the residents was inside at the time and called 911 while a neighbor followed the men to Turner's car and pointed it out to officers.

Police found the stolen electronics and some marijuana in the car.

Turner was arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation and possession of marijuana.

The second suspect was cleared because he had no idea what Turner was doing.

