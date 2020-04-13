Man charged with DWI after crashing into light pole, resisting arrest

A College Station man is in jail after police say he drove into a light pole and resisted arrest Sunday.

Akiva Jenkins, 26, is charged with driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest. CSPD said Sunday evening, they got a call about a major accident at the intersection of Raymond Stotzer Pkwy and Harvey Mitchell Pkwy.

The caller said the driver went off the road and struck a light pole. Other witnesses said the driver was trying to leave the scene after throwing cans of beer out the window.

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office reported several other hit and run crashes that happened nearby by a vehicle matching the description of Jenkins'.

Authorities arrived to find Jenkins’ vehicle with heavy damage on the front end and several empty beer cans in front of the car.

Reports say he tried walking away from the scene, fighting off the officers, screaming, and even kicked the back of the patrol car once inside. Officers removed Jenkins from the patrol car and hobbled his legs using straps.

Jenkins was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center under a $6,000 bond.