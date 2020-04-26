Police: College Station man charged with DWI after slamming into pickup truck

A man was ejected from a pickup truck Saturday night on Highway 6 following a collision with a suspected drunk driver, according to Bryan police.

It happened around 9:00 p.m. in the 200 block of N. Earl Rudder Freeway.

Police say Aaron Vela, 27, of College Station was speeding in the southbound lanes of the highway when he struck the pickup truck from behind. The collision causing the victim’s vehicle to roll into the center median.

The passenger of the pickup was ejected from the vehicle and was transported to CHI St. Joseph Health for his injuries. His condition was not immediately known.

According to the arrest report, Vela told officers he had consumed two Four Locos four hours before the crash but didn’t believe he was drunk.

Vela is charged with driving while intoxicated and deadly conduct.

He remains in the Brazos County Detention Center on charges of Driving While Intoxicated and Deadly Conduct. His bonds total $15,000.