College Station man charged with selling girlfriend for sex

COLLEGE STATION, Tex. (KBTX) - A College Station man was arrested for selling his girlfriend for sex this week.
According to authorities, the victim reached out from a Texas Avenue motel Monday afternoon. She reported that she was forced into prostitution by Jabrel Allen, 28. He reportedly took her around the Brazos Valley and even into Louisiana.
The victim told police she started dating Allen last month and then he put her up in a hotel room.
Allen was arrested and charged with promoting prostitution.