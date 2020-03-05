College Station man charged with three counts of child porn

College Station Police arrested and charged a man with three counts of child pornography.

CSPD says on Feb. 25, they executed a search warrant on the 17000 block of SH 6 south for Leslie Leshe, 37, for narcotics. While under arrest, Leshe admitted to having drugs in his possession. Officers found 2.64 grams of methamphetamine.

Leshe’s cell phone was obtained in the search warrant, and on Mar. 2, officers found several files of child pornography on the phone. The files were videos containing children between 3 and 15 years-old engaging in sexual intercourse with adults.

Leshe is charged with three counts of child pornography and one count of manufacture and delivery.

