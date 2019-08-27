College Station man damages police cruiser during arrest

A College Station man is facing more charges after breaking the doors of a police car during his arrest.

Authorities say Hunter Murray, 24, was taken into custody Friday for public intoxication in the 1700 block of Harvey Mitchell Parkway. While officers were taking him to jail, he slipped out of his leg restraints and started kicking the doors of the cruiser.

After Murray was booked, officials checked the car and found the top of both rear doors were bent about an inch.

In addition to the intoxication and obstruction charges, he's also facing a criminal mischief charge.