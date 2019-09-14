College Station man fires shots at would-be burglars

College Station police say a man opened fire on three men who attempted to burglarize a home in the 300 block of W. Deacon Drive.

According to police, around 2 pm they made contact with a man who says he was a guest in the home and saw 3 men enter through an unlocked back door. The victim retreated to a bedroom and retrieved his pistol.

After being confronted with the pistol, the suspects fled the residence through the back door. The victim fired 3 shots at the suspects as they fled but the shots did not appear to strike them.

Police say no property was stolen from the residence and no injuries were reported. No arrests have been made.