College Station man identified in Friday night shooting

We're learning new details on a shooting that happened Friday night in College Station.

Saturday College Station Police announced 18-year-old Isaac Vasquez was the man they arrested for the shooting that happened in a Taco Bell parking lot on Harvey Road.

He's facing charges for deadly conduct and evading arrest.

Friday night KBTX reported about the incident that happened just after 8 p.m.

Police said two people met in the parking lot and got into an argument over a drug deal. Officers say another man attempted to rob Vasquez.

Vasquez is accused of shooting at the other person's vehicle.

No one was injured.

Police say Vasquez then ran to a nearby apartment. Early Saturday morning College Station Police's SWAT Team was called to assist with a search warrant after a person inside refused to come out. Vasquez was arrested there and a gun was also found.

Vasquez remains in the Brazos County Jail on bonds totaling $79,000.

