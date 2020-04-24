College Station man sentenced to 15 years for aggravated robbery

The following is from a press release from the office of the Brazos County District Attorney:

Jamal Zeno pled guilty to his part in an Aggravated Robbery that took place last year in the parking lot of a local Taco Bell.

He received 15 years in prison for two counts of Aggravated Robbery, 10 years in prison for Tampering with Evidence, and 200 days in Brazos County Jail for Evading Arrest. He was sentenced in the 361st District Court by Judge Steve Smith.

On August 9, 2019, Jamal Zeno, and two co-defendants arranged to meet and purchase marijuana from a man at the Taco Bell located on Harvey Road in College Station. During the drug transaction, a passenger in the vehicle Zeno was driving robbed the man at gunpoint.

On August 15, 2019, College Station Police Department responded to a report of shots fired an apartment complex in College Station. When officers arrived, Zeno and his co-defendants fled and attempted to hide in the surrounding areas from the officers pursing them.

A man reported that prior to the shooting, he heard someone banging loudly on his front door. When he went to check, he saw the suspects run from his apartment to his family’s car. The man recognized the suspect that entered the vehicle and began to yell at him. The suspects responded by firing multiple shots at him.

During his sentencing, the defendant also judicially confessed to being a member of the Crips criminal street gang.

“We will continue to work diligently to protect our streets from senseless acts of violence and terror that put innocent people at risk.” Said Brazos County Assistant District Attorney Maritza Sifuentez-Chavarria.