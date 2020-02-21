College Station man says his yard is sinking after city pipe busts

After a few inches of rain fell in the Brazos Valley, one College Station man says he is worried about flooding.

It is a worry he has never had before, until last month. Tim Black says nearly a month ago, he started noticing his backyard changing.

"It kept sinking and sinking and then holes started appearing,” said Black.

Black reached out to the city to figure out what was happening. City workers discovered a sewer main behind his home had busted, causing Black's yard to slowly sink.

The city says they had to dig down to the sewer and replace about four feet of it behind Black's house. They say after the heavy rains over the last couple of weeks, its been difficult to get back out there to address the flooding issues.

Black lives on his own and ever since a motorcycle accident two years ago, he says he has trouble getting around. He says having these issues make him worried about going into his back yard.

"I’m a little scared. I don't want it washing away anymore. I would like it to stay stable and right now it is scary to even walk there,” said Black.

The city says once the area dries out, they will be able to help him.

Black says he just wants his yard back to the way it was.

"When they bring in more dirt again, will it level off and quit sinking? I don't know,” said Black.

The city says they are continuously conducting smoke testing in the pipes throughout the city to try and catch problems like this before they happen.

