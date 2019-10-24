College Station man stabbed in back during attack

College Station police are looking for two men wanted in an attack Wednesday night.

It happened at around 9:00 p.m. near the 2600 block of Longmire Drive.

The victim told officers he and a friend were walking outside when two unknown men dressed in black started attacking them. At one point he was stabbed in the back and had to be taken to the hospital. His friend was not hurt in the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call College Station police at (979) 764-3600.

