College Station mayor sits down with KBTX to talk about the city's future

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney stopped by the KBTX studio to discuss the main topics from the city council's strategic retreat.

The annual strategic planning event was held Friday. The council looked at what the city did in 2019 and what they have planned for 2020. Roads, infrastructure and a possible new water tower were among things discussed. The mayor says a big part of getting improvements to the city are voters.

Mayor Mooney announced the groundbreaking of the new city hall happening next month. The project should be finished in about two years. The new police station is set to debut next month.

The next council meeting is on February 27.