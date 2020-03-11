College Station mayor talks coronavirus and new city hall

College Mayor Mooney joined us Wednesday morning to talk about what the city is doing to keep city workers safe during the coronavirus outbreak and updates with the new city hall.

The first resource the mayor points to is their website. You can find out what the city has been doing and what you can do to combat any virus.

The mayor suggests people stay home if they are experiencing any flu-like symptoms and stay in communication with your employer.

The mayor also gave us an update on the new city hall. They broke ground just a few weeks ago. He says it will cost less to build than originally thought. The reason is that the city hall will not need a retention pond for now.

The city hall should be up and running in about two years.