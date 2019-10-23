College Station middle school student arrested for making threat at football game

A College Station middle school student is facing charges after making a threat against their school.

College Station police said the student made a threat about shooting up their school during a football game at College Station High School. The CS Middle School student was arrested on Saturday, October 19.

They are being charged with making a terroristic threat.

Police said there is no reason to believe there is an on-going threat or that anyone else was involved.

Anonymous tips regarding any safety issues or concerns at Bryan ISD or College Station ISD can be reported using P3 Campus. Anonymous tips for ILTexas can be reported using tip411.

Authorities remind people that if you #HearItSeeItReportIt

In any emergency, call 911. When you see suspicious activity, please immediately contact:

• (979) 764-3600 for the College Station Police Department

• (979) 845-2345 for the Texas A&M University Police Department

• (979) 361-3888 for the Bryan Police Department or Brazos County Sheriff’s Office