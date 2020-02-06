College Station native stars in new CBS show

College Station native, Thomas Sadoski is starring in the new CBS show "Tommy."

The show features Edie Falco playing the title character. She's the first female chief of police in Los Angeles. Sadoski plays the mayor of the city.

Sadoski graduated from A&M Consolidated High School in 1994. He participated in school theatre and community theatre with The Theatre Company of BCS.

"We've had a lot of alumni leave this theatre company and go on to bigger and better things, but Tommy is someone that Randy Wilson, our previous director, always ranted and raved about," said Creative Director of The Theatre Company of BCS Adrienne Dobson.

Sadoski has been nominated for a Tony Award and starred in other television and Broadway shows. Dobson said Sadoski's talent left an impact.

"Other alumni still talk about his performance as Hamlet, and being so young it was something that was almost legendary here," said Dobson.

It wasn't just his ability that people remember.

"He's one of the most grounded people, and he's just so grateful to continue working and continue to perform," said Dobson.

A&M Consolidated Theatre teacher Randal Williamson said Sadoski's journey inspires children to continue acting.

"A lot of times it isn't encouraged, and so they see this as an example and think, 'Wow, I can do it too."

"They're constantly being told, 'this is just a hobby, this is just a hobby,' so being able to see success stories, it gives them a lot of hope and something to work towards," said Dobson.

The first episode will air Thursday at 9:00 p.m. on KBTX. You can also stream it through CBS All Access.