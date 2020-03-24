College Station neighborhood flies American flags to promote unity in isolation

As Brazos County adjusts to sheltering in place, a College Station neighborhood is showing a unified front.

Stonewater Village in south College Station is encouraging residents to fly an American flag. Connie Bradshaw says she and her neighbors began this as a way to connect while they are isolated from each other.

A lot of homes are participating.

Bradshaw says the symbol comes with a prayer: "Lord God, give us strength, healing, and peace."

Stonewater Village residents invite everyone to participate in flying the flag during this time.