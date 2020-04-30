Police investigate string of tire thefts in CS neighborhood

Several College Station residents found their trucks sitting on blocks Thursday morning.

Kyle King says he's seen it happen to others in the Dove Crossing neighborhood, just not to him.

"You just feel kind of unsafe and insecure, kind of really just an invasion of privacy," said King.

One street over, Ben Kadlecek's truck was also left on blocks.

"It's not something you expect to wake up to on a Thursday morning before you go to work," said Kadlecek.

Two other trucks had their rims and tires stolen in the Dove Crossing neighborhood. About a mile away on Marielene Circle, another truck was hit.

"We had the lug locks or tire locks on. They're in the grass now so that worked for nothing," said Kristen Sandlin.

College Station Police say they received five reports of rim and tire thefts Thursday.

Kadlecek says it's unsettling that someone would do this during a time when everyone is struggling.

"We're all hurting as a nation, as a world right now. There are different ways to get what you want than stealing from somebody else," said Kadlecek.