College Station parks and recreation facilities: What’s open?

The City of College Station’s parks and recreation department has clarified which parks and recreation facilities are open as of May 21 and which remain closed to the public.

College Station Parks and Recreation Department says that as the state's reopening process has continued, they've worked on making plans for reopening spaces, facilities, and programs impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The city says those decisions were based on federal, state, and local guidance to prioritize public health and safety.

Most parks and facilities will be reopened by June 1, though some amenities and programs will be cut back or closed due to health and budget restrictions. Those facilities include most pools and splash pads, as well as a number of summer programs.

“Regrettably, budget reductions resulting from a significant decline in sales tax revenue are also a factor," the city said. "Remember also that phased reopenings aren’t an immediate return to normal operations. They include necessary and appropriate measures to reduce the risks of community transmission.”

Open Facilities

• Basketball courts

• Community and neighborhood parks (Directory)

• Disc golf courses

• Dog parks

• Larry J. Ringer Library

• G. Hysmith Skate Park

• Pavilions and shelters

• Playgrounds (use is discouraged)

• Sand volleyball courts

• Stephen C. Beachy Central Park office

• Tennis courts

Facility Reopening Schedule

• Athletic Fields – June 1 for practices; June 15 for tournaments

• Lick Creek Park office and restrooms – June 1 (open Mon.-Sat. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Sun. 1 - 6 p.m.)

• Park restrooms – June 1

• Veterans Park & Athletic Complex – May 23

Remaining Facility Closures

• Adamson Lagoon

• Cindy Hallaran Pool

• Fun For All Playground and splash pad

• Lincoln Recreation Center

• Meyer Senior & Community Center

• Southwood Community Center

• W.A. Tarrow splash pad

• Water fountains in parks

Canceled Summer Programs

• Tsunami Swim Team

• American Red Cross Lifeguard Training

• Water Safety Instructor Certification

• Swim Lessons

• 5V5 Basketball League

• Summer Youth Basketball

• Summer Softball & Kickball Leagues

• Starlight Music Series

• Challenger Bowling

• Water Aerobics

• Mini Summer Camps

• College Station Senior Games (Sept. 25-27)

College Station Parks & Recreation also provides answers to frequently asked questions. See the full FAQ from the city’s website below.

Are playgrounds open?

Yes, but their use is discouraged. Citizens should stay 6 feet away from anyone who doesn’t live with them and follow other CDC guidelines.

Is Lick Creek Park open?

Yes, the trails are open. The office and restrooms will open on June 1. Hours are Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m-5 p.m., and Sunday from 1- 6 p.m.

Is Veterans Park & Athletic Complex open?

The park will open on May 23. The restrooms and athletic fields open on June 1.

When will the pools and splash pads open?

Cindy Hallaran Pool will remain closed for the 2020 season due to budgetary constraints. Adamson Lagoon is closed due to strict CDC guidelines regarding social distancing, sanitization, and staffing requirements. Depending on protocols and governor’s orders, Adamson could open July 6. We’ll decide at the end of June. Splash pads will open when allowed by the governor.

Will you have swimming lessons this year?

No, if we open Adamson in July, staff will focus on proper cleaning and public swimming.

When will the Lincoln Recreation Center’s full-day summer camp open?

We canceled Session 1 due to strict CDC guidelines regarding group sizes, activity restrictions, social distancing, sanitization, and staffing requirements. Depending on protocols and governor’s orders, we might offer session 2 beginning July 6. We’ll decide at the end of June.

When will water fountains in parks be turned back on?

Due to overall health concerns for people and animals, we won’t be turning on the water fountains this summer, including the lower spigots on dog bowls. We encourage you to carry adequate water for you and your pets.

When will the Summer Parks Guide be published?

The summer guide will not be published. We are committed to providing updated information through our website.

Who will enforce minimum health protocols for non-city-sponsored youth sports and tournaments?

User groups and tournament organizers are responsible for developing, implementing, and enforcing minimum health protocols for their events at our facilities. The city is responsible for sanitizing restrooms, trash cans, and fields.

When will senior adult programming resume?

Senior programming won’t resume until the fall. People 65 years and older and those who live in nursing homes or long-term care facilities are encouraged to stay home as much as possible.

Are dog parks open?

Yes, Barracks, Steeplechase, and University Park are open, but water is unavailable. We won’t be turning on water fountains this summer, including the lower spigots on dog bowls. We encourage you to carry adequate water for you and your pets.

Can you fish at College Station ponds?

Yes, you can fish at Brothers Pond, Cy Miller, John Crompton, and Stephen C. Beachy Central Park ponds. You must have a freshwater fishing stamp if you’re 17 or older. For information on pond stocking, harvest regulations, and license requirements, go to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website.

Are cemeteries open?

Yes, the Aggie Field of Honor and the College Station Cemetery are open for visitation. The hours are Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to sunset, and on Sunday from 6 a.m. to sunset.

For more information, residents are asked to contact the department at 979-764-3486 or parks@cstx.gov. For the original City of College Station blog post, see the related links.