College Station phlebotomist arrested for driving drunk after shift

A College Station phlebotomist has been arrested after police say she was drunk while leaving a health facility where she worked.

Jennifer Vann, 32, works at a lab on Rock Prairie Road near Longmire Drive.

According to her arrest report, Vann was drunk on Friday afternoon when she took all her clothes off in the lab. She then reportedly got into her car and drove away.

An officer saw her swerving on the road and almost hit a curb. That's when they attempted to pull her over, but say she didn't stop until there were two police vehicles behind her and one to her side.

Vann failed a field sobriety test and was arrested for driving while intoxicated.