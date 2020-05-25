College Station police arrest man with cocaine in neighborhood

A College Station man was arrested with 50 grams of cocaine after trying to hide it from officers.

CSPD received a call about a suspicious person Saturday night at the 300 block of West Ridge Dr. in College Station. An officer found Nicholas Pratt, 41, sitting alone in his vehicle near the corner of Trace Meadows Dr.

When the officer started walking towards the car, online records say Pratt started reaching behind himself with his right hand.

During a search, Pratt resisted, trying to put his hands down his pants. Officers later found a large bag of cocaine hiding inside his pants, between his legs.

Pratt is charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.