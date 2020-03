College Station police are asking for help locating a missing teen.

15-year-old Sabrina Chavez was last seen around 10:00 p.m. on March 23 in the 1000 block of Harvey Road.

Sabrina is about 5 feet tall, 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last wearing a black jacket and leggings with black and white Jordan shoes.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the College Station Police Department at (979) 764-3600.