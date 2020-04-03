College Station police asking for help finding missing teen

COLLEGE STATION, Tex. (KBTX) - College Station police are asking for help finding a missing teen.
Police say 13-year-old Ethan Contreras was last seen in the area of
Luther St. and Highlands St. around 4:45 p.m. this afternoon (Friday).
Investigators say he's 5'5" tall and skinny. He was wearing a yellow shirt, dark shorts, black boots and carrying a black backpack and blue sack.
Ethan has two birthmarks on his right cheek that look like scars and a mole on his upper lip.
Anyone with information is being asked to call police at (979) 764-3600.