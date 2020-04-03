College Station police asking for help finding missing teen

College Station police are asking for help finding a missing teen.

Police say 13-year-old Ethan Contreras was last seen in the area of

Luther St. and Highlands St. around 4:45 p.m. this afternoon (Friday).

Investigators say he's 5'5" tall and skinny. He was wearing a yellow shirt, dark shorts, black boots and carrying a black backpack and blue sack.

Ethan has two birthmarks on his right cheek that look like scars and a mole on his upper lip.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at (979) 764-3600.

