College Station police chase ends in vehicle wreck near Highway 6

College Station police say a vehicle chase ended in an accident near Southwest Parkway and Highway 6 Friday night.

The wreck happened around 8:50 p.m. on the south feeder road of Highway 6.

College Station police say they attempted to stop a vehicle near Wellborn Road and Cain Road, but the driver refused to pull over.

Police say the five people in the car sustained only minor injuries. Several people on scene were in handcuffs shortly after the accident, but police said no one was currently under arrest.

The situation is being investigated as a DWI.