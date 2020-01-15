College Station police chief announces pending retirement

After serving as the top lawman for College Station for the last six years, the city's police chief has announced his pending retirement, KBTX has learned.

"It's been a blessing and it's been wonderful to work with so many professionals in this organization and in this city," said Chief McCollum on Wednesday.

The 35-year veteran of the College Station Police Department notified the city council last week of his plans to leave the organization in April. The rest of his staff was notified this week along with other leaders at the city hall.

"I've been given a great opportunity to continue law enforcement in this area in a unique role," said McCollum who has accepted a leadership position in the law enforcement program at the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service.

"We have a healthy organization at the College Station Police Department with great leadership in place, so it's a good time for me to accept this new opportunity," said McCollum.

The city promoted McCollum to chief in October 2014 when previous police chief Jeff Capps was named assistant city manager.

McCollum served as assistant police chief from 2001 to 2014.

A 1984 graduate of Texas A&M University and a 2000 graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Academy, McCollum holds a number of professional and executive certifications and has been active in numerous community law enforcement and civic-related organizations.

After being promoted to chief of police in 2014, McCollum told KBTX “When I came to College Station to attend Texas A&M, I fell in love with the community and discovered I had a calling to serve others. Since that day, I feel like I’ve definitely found my purpose in life and have thoroughly enjoyed developing meaningful relationships with Police Department employees and with the citizens of College Station.”