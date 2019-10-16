College Station police execute search warrant at apartment complex

College Station police say they executed a search warrant at an apartment complex in Bryan Wednesday morning.

According to the department, officers from the College Station SWAT team were executing a search warrant at the apartment complex in the 3700 block of Copperfield Drive.

The search warrant was part of an investigation. No details on what was recovered or if any arrests were made have been released.

Neighbors reached out to KBTX, saying they heard loud "gunshot-like" noises. CSPD says that was a tactic used to distract occupants while they made entry.