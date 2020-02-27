College Station police investigating deceased person found in parking lot

COLLEGE STATION, Tex. (KBTX)- The College Station Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a deceased person in a parking lot of an apartment complex.
The discovery was made just before 10:00 p.m. in the 900 block of Balcones Drive between Bandera Drive and Pedernales Drive.
The body was found inside a vehicle in the parking lot.
No other information was immediately available.
We will update this story when more information is publicly released by the police.