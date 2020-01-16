College Station police investigating string of daytime burglaries

College Station police are investigating a string of daylight burglaries in the Steeplechase subdivision.

Police say the burglaries began Wednesday, Jan. 16 when a man broke five windows at the back of homes and stole items.

College Station police believe the same man broke into another home Thursday morning, but the home was not empty and he ran from the scene. Police searched the neighborhood Thursday morning but were unable to locate the suspect.

The repeated break-ins are concerning for the residents of Steeplechase. KBTX's Hope Barnett spoke with one of the victim’s neighbors earlier today.

“Multiple houses in two days? You know, its got the whole neighborhood up on edge right now,” said James Ford. “It is like who is he going to hit next?”

CSPD says a laptop, cash, a gaming system and a gun were reported stolen from the homes.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking residents to keep an eye out for suspicious activity.