College Station police investigating triple stabbing

College Station police responded on Sunday night to reports of a large disturbance that left three people with stab wounds, according to officers.

College Station police say a loud party turned into a large fight and left three people stabbed Sunday night on Balcones Drive.

It happened in the 900 block of Balcones Drive around 9:30 p.m.

Police originally responded to a report of a loud party in the area and then it escalated to a large fight with injuries.

After officers arrived on the scene they found at least three people with stab wounds. Two of the injuries were minor. A third person injured had serious injuries, said police.

The suspect has been identified but is not in custody, according to a police spokesman.

The College Station Police Department Criminal Investigations Division has responded to assist.

It's unclear what led up to the fight.