College Station police investigating triple stabbing

COLLEGE STATION, Tex. (KBTX)- College Station police responded on Sunday night to reports of a large disturbance that left three people with stab wounds, according to officers.
College Station police say a loud party turned into a large fight and left three people stabbed Sunday night on Balcones Drive.
It happened in the 900 block of Balcones Drive around 9:30 p.m.
Police originally responded to a report of a loud party in the area and then it escalated to a large fight with injuries.
After officers arrived on the scene they found at least three people with stab wounds. Two of the injuries were minor. A third person injured had serious injuries, said police.
The suspect has been identified but is not in custody, according to a police spokesman.
The College Station Police Department Criminal Investigations Division has responded to assist.
It's unclear what led up to the fight.