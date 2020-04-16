College Station police looking for a missing teenager

College Station police need your help finding a missing teen.

They believe that Karamiah Kharmela Applin, 14, was last seen around 1:45 a.m. on April 16. She is 5’6” and 150 lbs. She has brown hair and grey eyes. She was wearing a grey jacket when she left home.

Officers believe she left home in a silver 2014 Nissan Altima with TX License Plate number MJG2221. Authorities believe she took the car without permission. It has been reported stolen.

They believe she may be headed to Abilene.

If you see Applin, or know where she might be, call local police or CSPD at 979-764-3600.