College Station police make arrest in May armed robbery

College Station police arrested a man accused of breaking into a home and robbing the homeowner back in May.

RA Terrell III, 21, of College Station was arrested late Thursday night and is charged with aggravated robbery.

Police say Terrell broke into a home on the 400 block of Glade Street on May 15. He then threatened the people inside with a gun and robbed them. He was gone by the time officers arrived, but they were able to find all of the stolen property nearby.

His bond is set at $50,000.