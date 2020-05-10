College Station police make arrest in triple stabbing

College Station police responded on Sunday night to reports of a large disturbance that left three people with stab wounds, according to officers.

It happened in the 900 block of Balcones Drive around 9:30 p.m.

Police originally responded to a report of a loud party in the area and then it escalated to a large fight with injuries.

After officers arrived on the scene they found at least three people with stab wounds. Two of the injuries were minor. A third person injured had serious injuries, said police.

Police arrested Brandon Jamar Johnson, 40, of Bryan shortly before midnight. He is being charged on three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, one of them was Family Violence. A bond has not been set at this time.

It's unclear what led up to the fight.