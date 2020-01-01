College Station police release new details in murder investigation

Police on Wednesday released new but limited details about the ongoing homicide investigation launched on New Year's Eve.

Ashli Stewart was found deceased Wednesday inside her College Station apartment. (Photo source: 2017 A&M Consolidated High School yearbook)

College Station police say on Tuesday afternoon Ashli Stewart, 20, was found deceased by her roommate inside their apartment at 1300 Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

Police say they were notified at 3:20 p.m. by the roommate, but they believe Stewart was deceased for several hours prior to being found.

A cause of death has not been determined or publicly released at this time.

No suspect has been identified, but police are following up on possible leads and they're encouraging anyone to call if they have information about what happened.

Stewart is a graduate of A&M Consolidated High School in College Station. Her family has asked for privacy at this time.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call College Station police at (979) 764-3600 or anonymously by contacting Brazos County Crime Stoppers at (979) 775-TIPS (775-8477).