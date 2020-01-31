College Station police search for missing teens

College Station police are asking for help tracking down two missing teens.

According to police, Olivia Delara, 13, and Olivia Lyons did not return home after school Friday. The girls were reported missing around 6:20 p.m. on January 31.

Police believe the girls are together and say there is no reason to believe they are in any danger.

Anyone with information on their location is being asked to contact College Station police (979) 764-3600 or anonymously through Brazos County Crime Stoppers (979) 775-TIPS (8477).

