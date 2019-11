College Station police have announced officers are searching for a missing 16-year-old.

Kearra Alize Manning was entered into a missing person database for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children on November 9. She is described as being 5'7" and 160 pounds.

If you have any information regarding Kearra’s whereabouts, please call College Station Police at 979-764-3600.

No other details were immediately available.