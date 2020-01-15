College Station police searching for stolen vehicle suspect near city park

College Station police say they're searching for a stolen vehicle suspect near a city park.

The area of the perimeter is around Brison Park along Dexter Drive near George Bush Drive across from the Texas A&M campus.

In a tweet, police said they were looking for a man with a military-style haircut and a tattoo sleeve on his left arm. He was also seen wearing a military green-colored t-shirt.

Police are asking the public nearby to use caution and report suspicious activity to 911.

A spokesman for the police department says the suspect stole a vehicle around 5:15 p.m. from Oney Hervey Drive, crashed into another vehicle near Holleman Drive and Eleanor Street, and was followed by the hit-and-run victim to the area of Brison Park where he abandoned the stolen vehicle and ran away.

News 3's Mekena Rodriguez is there and says police have also blocked the entrance of a church in the 100 block of Dexter where officers are focusing on what appears to be an abandoned black pickup truck in the parking lot.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.