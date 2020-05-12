City of College Station provides updates on parks and dog parks

College Station reopened many of its parks Monday including dog parks.

Steeplechase Park is reopened for people and their pets but parks officials say you should practice social distancing habits and also try to keep your dogs away from others.

The city said Tuesday they are slowly trying to bring back recreation options for residents, but people need to be cautious to limit spreading COVID-19.

"We're wanting to make sure that people still practice good hygiene, the social distancing," said David Schmitz, College Station Parks and Recreation Director. "But at dog parks, you've got to do it with people and the animals so you know if dog owners can do their best to social distance between themselves and other animals and as best they can to keep the animals apart," he said.

Schmitz said they hope large groups won't congregate at the parks and everyone follows the guidelines so they can keep facilities open.

Veterans Park remains closed for now still. The city hopes to open up its pools in June.