College Station man asking for help tracking down motorcycle thief

A College Station man is asking the community for help tracking down the person who stole his motorcycle.

Sam Scholl says he and his roommate noticed it was gone when they stepped outside their home last week.

"He said, 'Well, I think I may have seen it down the street when I was on the way home.' So we just get in his car, drive down the road and, of course, there's my bike sitting there," said Scholl.

They found the bike at a sorority house a few blocks away in pretty bad shape.

Scholl and his roommate contacted the police and while they haven't been able to identify a suspect, they did provide us with photos from one of the street cameras.

Scholl is hoping someone recognizes the person in these photos and gives the police some leads.

College Station police said in 2019, 35 motorcycles/scooters have been reported stolen. Scholl's case has been turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division. Anyone with information is asked to call

979-764-3600.