College Station residents help police catch three car burglary suspects

Two young men and a juvenile from Navasota were arrested after a string of early morning break-ins in College Station. Police say they were able to catch the suspects in the act thanks to some vigilant residents.

Johnny Salinas and his neighbor Mike Maddox say the day started early in their South College Station neighborhood, Creek Meadows.

"At about 3:30 in the morning I would say there were flashes of police lights through my window," said Salinas.

"I looked down the road and there were police cars down in all directions, so I’m like 'well there’s something crazy going on.'" said Maddox.

College Station police were searching the area after neighbors reported multiple car break-ins that evening. Then, police spotted one of the suspects jumping Maddox's fence.

"One of the suspects jumped one of my fences, between my house and the neighbor's house and took off and running right by me. I heard police yelling, 'Stop! Police!' and he ran across the street trying to get to another person’s fence, and by then the police officers caught up to him and were able to tackle him and arrest him," said Maddox.

By 8:30 Wednesday morning, police had arrested Devonte Oaks, 21, Rubin Ethel Jr.,17, and a juvenile, all from Navasota. Police say they broke into seven vehicles.

"It really opens your eyes and crime can happen anywhere. So lock up your cars, protect your surroundings," said Salinas.

More information on these arrests can be found on the College Station Police Department Facebook post attached below.