Locals voice concerns about proposed tax increase at public hearing

Thursday night the city of College Station held its final public hearing on the 2020 proposed budget and tax rate. Citizens attended to voice their concerns.

Sherri Echols is a realtor in College Station and says she’s familiar with the finical challenges already facing homeowners.

“I’m kind of speaking on behalf of my past, present and future clients and all the other people who live here,” said Echols “My job is to try and make people happy with where they live.”

The city says the tax proposal will help them prepare for future restrictions following the passing of Senate Bill 2, making it harder for cities to generate revenue. They also say the extra money will go towards critical services like additional first responders and road maintenance, some of the things citizens have voiced concerns about in recent surveys from the city.

“Maybe their minds are already made up, but we can at least let them know were not happy with that and you know we’ll take it into consideration when we’re voting for the next city council member,” said Echols.

College Station City Council will hold a budget and tax adoption meeting on September 26.

