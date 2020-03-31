College Station sanitation crews seeing more household garbage

College Station sanitation staff are seeing more household collection as thousands of people stay home for the COVID-19 outbreak.

City staff tells KBTX they are seeing an increase in household set-outs for garbage, recycling, and bulk waste.

They are also seeing a decline in some commercial waste pickup, mainly restaurants.

Sanitation crews say some businesses have reduced pickup to just once or twice a week.

They also remind residential customers to not put out household garbage on bulk trash day.

Staff are working extra hours due to the extra volume of residential COLtrash.

