College Station says online utility payment system affected in data breach

The city of College Station is warning utility customers about a data breach.

The city said in a release they were recently informed about a potential data security issue with Click2Gov, a third-party system used to process payments online.

Officials say they immediately launched an investigation, with the assistance of third-party experts, to determine the nature and scope of the security issue. They working with independent investigators and federal law enforcement to determine the scope of the event.

Mary Ellen Leonard with the College Station Utility Customer Service Department says those affected by the data breach include customers who pay by e-check, credit or debit card or are enrolled in the auto-pay system.

The city says they were initially alerted to this activity earlier this month. After reaching out to its third-party vendor, they assured the city the issue was fixed. Soon after, the city was alerted again. That is when they shut the online payment system down.

Leonard also says that the time period of the breach is from July 31 and November 15. They also say they will be reaching out to those affected by the data breach by phone once they conclude the forensic investigation.

While they respond, online payments have been disabled. Utility payments may still be made via any of these options:

• The city’s automatic voice payment system: 979.764.ePAY (3729)

• In-person at 310 Krenek Tap Road, College Station, Texas

• Via mail at P.O. Box 10230, College Station, Texas 77842

• By contacting a customer service representative at 979-764-3535