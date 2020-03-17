College Station says water supply safe, don't flush wipes down drains

College Station Utilities is asking residents to protect their water system during the coronavirus crisis. The water supply is safe and not impacted by COVID-19. But water staff say there are ongoing issues with certain items blocking pipes and damaging equipment.

As some store shelves run low on toilet paper, the city is worried about wipes and paper towels being flushed.

KBTX had a tour Tuesday of how they create problems and clog up equipment at the Carter's Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant.

“They [wipes] don't break down so that causes a problem in the collection system,” said Jennifer Nations, College Station Water Resource Coordinator.

We looked at one brand of wipes that warned not to flush wipes down the commode, but Nations said you also shouldn't flush wipes that claim to be flushable. She showed us mason jars they put products in last June. The wipes still aren't breaking down.

"The packaging may say that it's flushable and but all that means is that it's actually going to go down your toilet and maybe it won’t clog your toilet but it's going to go into our collection system,” Nations said.

Patrick Wilson is working from home and taking care of his 2-and-a-half-year-old twins.

"We do use wipes. They still wear diapers. But we don't flush those, we just throw those away with the diapers in the trash,” said Wilson.

Nations says it's easy to remember what gets flushed.

"It should only be the three p's: Pee, poop, [toilet] paper. Those should be the only things that you flush,” said Nations. She also added our water supply is safe. Both Bryan and College Station receive drinking water from an aquifer and it’s treated with chlorine.

College Station said they've also had equipment impacted from hair ties and rubber awareness wristbands going into their pipes and equipment.