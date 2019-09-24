College Station seeking input from residents on city's future

College Station residents are giving feedback to city staff about issues important in their community.

Tuesday afternoon a full house packed the College Station Utilities Meeting and Training Facility. They are seeking input on how the city should grow in the coming ten years.

There was plenty of feedback including things like preserving neighborhood integrity to pedestrian and cycling improvements.

"I have four little kids and they're small and I want to see a better future for them for people to get around the city better, for the economy to improve," said Dr. Jorge Sanchez, a College Station resident.

"What I came here today was to find out what my fellow residents were interested in changing," said Tamera Eggebrecht, another resident.

"At these meetings, our citizens have been giving us good input on how the city should grow over the next ten years. And we've been doing that through a series of exercises," said Justin Golbabai, College Station Long Range Planning Administrator.

If you'd like to weigh in you still have more time.

There are two more meetings scheduled including Tuesday from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Forest Ridge Elementary School Cafeteria.

Your other opportunity will be Wednesday night, September 25 at Oakwood Intermediate School's Cafeteria. That meeting is also from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.